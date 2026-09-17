Photos: Frontierland Gets a Colorful Día de los Muertos Makeover at Disneyland Paris
Día de los Muertos is around the corner! Coco-inspired skeletons and Alebrijes transform Frontierland.
While Halloween hasn’t officially arrived at Disneyland Paris, Frontierland is already transforming into a colorful setting filled with skeletons and plenty of Coco-inspired details.
What’s Happening:
- Guests can find colorful displays, skeletal figures, vibrant flowers, fall foliage, and touches inspired by Disney and Pixar's Coco scattered throughout the area.
- Near Casa de Coco Restaurante de Familia, a collection of scarecrow-like skeletons inspired by Coco line the streets, adding a festive Día de los Muertos-inspired touch to the Halloween atmosphere. Their colorful designs blend naturally with the restaurant's setting and provide plenty of details for guests to discover as they explore the land.
- The Coco theming continues around Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, where the attraction's exterior has been decorated with even more skeletal figures, bright flowers, and autumn foliage. The colorful additions create a striking contrast against the rugged Western setting of Frontierland and add to the land's seasonal transformation.
- Throughout the streets, guests will also encounter skeletal statues featuring elaborate up-dos and colorful traditional-inspired styling. Alebrije creatures can be found among the decorations as well, bringing another recognizable element from Coco into the Halloween celebration.
- Frontierland's Halloween transformation is part of the seasonal atmosphere taking over Disneyland Paris, giving guests another reason to explore the area beyond its attractions and Western-themed setting.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris Confirms Closing of Rainforest Cafe
- Disneyland Paris' Disney Village is Already Planning the Next Phase of Redevelopment
- Photos: First Look at Disneyland Paris' New Disney Wonders Shopping Experience
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