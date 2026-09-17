Disneyland Paris' Disney Village is Already Planning the Next Phase of Redevelopment

Once the North Block is done, Disney Village is looking South.

Disney Village at Disneyland Paris has been undergoing major changes, and while some of those changes are nearly complete, some are only just getting started. Today, Disneyland Paris gave us a peek at what's to come with the next major phase of updates, as well as updating us on the changes that are nearly complete.

What's Happening:

Disney Village has been undergoing major renovations in the area it calls its North Block. Today we got a look at what's planned for the South Block area once the North Block is done.

The new concept art shows a significantly renovated building.

The building is currently home to The Steakhouse and a Starbucks location. It's unclear what the future of these locations is, whether they will be replaced, or if they'll even need to close in order for the renovations to take place.

The work will begin in 2027, though exactly when is unclear.

The area transformation is the reason it was announced today that Rainforest Cafe will be closing next year.

Ongoing Disney Village Projects:

Annette's Diner has been undergoing a major renovation since January. The location has now been given a reopening window of Q1 2027.

The closure of Vapiano at Disney Village is still scheduled to begin later this year, with a reopening planned in early 2027.

The Disney Village movieplex, newly renamed The Pathé Cinema, is also undergoing renovation, with a 2027 reopening planned.

Here's a look at the timeline according to Disneyland Paris:

More Disney Village News:

We have the first look inside the upcoming Casa Giulia restaurant.

Check out our recent photos of the Disney Wonders shopping experience coming to Disney Village