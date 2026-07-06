Giant Mechanical Spider Revealed for Shanghai Disneyland’s New Spider-Man Coaster
New details continue to emerge as construction progresses on the Marvel-inspired coaster at Shanghai Disneyland.
A new thematic element of Shanghai Disneyland's upcoming Spider-Man themed coaster has been installed – and it's pretty big and menacing!
What's Happening:
- The ninth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland will offer up the park’s first major Marvel-themed attraction – a high-energy thrill coaster featuring Spider-Man.
- Guests entering the land will be surrounded by Spider-Man and his friends with unique shopping, food and beverage, and entertainment experiences that extend the story and invite guests into the web-slinger’s world.
- While we don't currently know too much about the new coaster, today, Shanghai Disney Resort has shared a look at a giant theming element that has been installed alongside the track. This appears to some sort of giant Spider-Bot type machine, akin to those featured in the WEB SLINGERS attraction at Disney California Adventure and Disney Adventure World.
- Last month, the track installation for the attraction was completed, with the last piece of the iconic Spidey red track installed on site.
- An opening timeframe for the new experience has yet to be announced.
More Shanghai Disney Resort News:
- With Toy Story 5 arriving in theaters, some new decor has been added to the park's Toy Story Land.
- Shanghai Disneyland recently marked its actual 10th birthday, and we were there to cover it all – so be sure to check out our Shanghai Disney Resort tag for more!
- The third hotel coming to Shanghai Disney Resort has officially been titled the Disney Enchanted Star Hotel.
- Former Disney CEO Bob Iger was awarded a very special token of appreciation for his role in the creation of the resort.
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