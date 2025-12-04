Hanukkah Sameach: New Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The Holidays at Disney World are in full swing, and new Hanukkah Merchandise has arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom theme park has launched several new pieces of merchandise in celebration of Hanukkah.
  • As a part of the Holidays at Disney World event, the new commemorative merchandise celebrates the 8-day Jewish holiday, which takes place from sundown on December 14th through sundown on December 22nd.
  • The blue, white and gold designs are featured on several new products. 
  • Let’s take a look!
  • First up we have a festive crewneck feature Mickey and Minnie surrounded by a menorah, a dreidel, gelt (chocolate coins), and latkes.
  • The apparel item runs for $59.99.

  • A Mickey Mouse Happy Hanukkah mug is also available.
  • Adorned with “Love, light & eight nights,” the $19.99 mug is perfect for starting your morning with a cup of tea or coffee.

  • For staying warm, a new fleece throw blanket featuring a Mickey and Minnie all-over print can be picked up for $44.99.

