Hanukkah Sameach: New Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom
The Holidays at Disney World are in full swing, and new Hanukkah Merchandise has arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom theme park has launched several new pieces of merchandise in celebration of Hanukkah.
- As a part of the Holidays at Disney World event, the new commemorative merchandise celebrates the 8-day Jewish holiday, which takes place from sundown on December 14th through sundown on December 22nd.
- The blue, white and gold designs are featured on several new products.
- Let’s take a look!
- First up we have a festive crewneck feature Mickey and Minnie surrounded by a menorah, a dreidel, gelt (chocolate coins), and latkes.
- The apparel item runs for $59.99.
- A Mickey Mouse Happy Hanukkah mug is also available.
- Adorned with “Love, light & eight nights,” the $19.99 mug is perfect for starting your morning with a cup of tea or coffee.
- For staying warm, a new fleece throw blanket featuring a Mickey and Minnie all-over print can be picked up for $44.99.
- For those who can’t make it out to the Most Magical Place on Earth, these items are also available on Disney Store!
- Currently, the items are on sale:
