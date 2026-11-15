Hong Kong Disneyland Tickets Stolen in QR Code Heist

The age of the internet has made a lot of things very easy. Buying tickets to your favorite theme park is one of those things that should be simple. However, it's now become more difficult at Hong Kong Disneyland following an apparent hack that resulted in thousands of stolen tickets.

What’s Happening:

According to South China Morning Post, IT staff detected anomalies in the resort’s ticketing system last week, which led to the discovery of the theft of 17,000 QR codes associated with entry tickets.

The incident has been reported to police, who have provisionally classified it as “access to a computer with criminal or dishonest intent.”

Hong Kong Disneyland’s website currently displays a notice that online ticketing and hotel booking services are suspended due to system maintenance.

A spokesman for Hong Kong Disneyland urged guests to purchase tickets through official channels such as authorized travel agents, the official WeChat mini‑program, or on‑site ticket counters.

The resort said it has reinforced ticket verification procedures at entry and intends to notify the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

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