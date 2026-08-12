Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel to Close for Extensive Refurbishment Beginning in October

The signature hotel of Hong Kong Disneyland will be closing for a top-to-bottom refurbishment.

In a move you would never see at the U.S. Disney Parks, the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel will be entirely closing for an extensive refurbishment beginning this fall.

What's Happening:

The signature hotel of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel will be closing for an extensive refurbishment beginning on October 12, 2026.

The refurbishment will allow for comprehensive enhancements to elevate the hotel's facilities, services, and the overall guest experience.

During this time, guests are invited to enjoy a stay at either Disney Explorers Lodge and Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, both of which will remain fully operational during their sister hotel's refurbishment.

An end date for the hotel's refurbishment has not been announced at this time.

This summer, additional renovation works have been taking place at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, specifically on the west site of the building.

In recent memory, the only other complete closures of Disney Hotels have been at Disneyland Paris, where the Disneyland Hotel and Disney Hotel New York received top to bottom refurbishments.

More International Disney Parks News:

The royal magic of World Princess Week is returning to Disneyland Paris next week with exclusive entertainment, treats, and more!

Special Disney Lorcana activations will soon entice Illumineers to both Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris to get their hands on special cards.

Indiana Jones Adventure will reopen at Tokyo DisneySea this November with new projection mapping effects.

Celebrate Tokyo DisneySea’s 25th anniversary with special Sparkling Jubilee themed rooms at the Tokyo Disneyland Celebration Hotel: Wish.