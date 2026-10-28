Hong Kong Disneyland Gives Jungle River Cruise Cast Members New Costumes and Recognizes Star Skippers
Hong Kong Disneyland’s Jungle River Cruise crew is sporting a new, more classic blue costume design.
While honoring some new Star Skippers, Hong Kong Disneyland has revealed new costumes for the skippers aboard Jungle River Cruise.
What's Happening:
- Cast Members at Jungle River Cruise are now sporting new costumes, taking on a blue color scheme with a more classic look – compared to the previous brown khaki, similar to what's worn on other Jungle Cruise attractions across the globe.
- Two cast members, Snowman and Leon, have been honored as Star Skippers – those who have made meaningful contributions to the Jungle Navigation Company.
- A Star Skipper Board has now been placed in the queue for the attraction, further honoring cast members that carry on the spirit and legacy of Jungle River Cruise for generations to come.
- How can you spot a Star Skipper? Simply look for a red badge on a cast member's shoulder!
Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Closes for Major Renovation:
- Earlier this month, the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel closed for an extensive refurbishment that will allow for comprehensive enhancements to elevate the hotel's facilities, services, and the overall guest experience.
- During this time, guests are invited to enjoy a stay at either Disney Explorers Lodge or Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, both of which will remain fully operational during their sister hotel's refurbishment.
- An end date for the hotel's refurbishment has not been announced at this time.
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