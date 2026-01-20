Celebrate the Year of the Horse at Hong Kong Disneyland with Bullseye, Special Character Costumes, Food and More
The New Year festivities kick off on Friday, January 30 and run through Sunday, March 1, 2026.
Hong Kong Disneyland will be celebrating the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Horse with the arrival of Bullseye from Toy Story, special food, decor, and more.
What's Happening:
- From January 30 through March 1, Hong Kong Disneyland will celebrate the start of the lunar calendar, which symbolizes renewal, family reunions, and good fortune for the year ahead.
- The park's 20th anniversary festivities continue alongside the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities, creating an even more dazzling atmosphere filled with vibrant décor and beloved character encounters that honor this special season.
- In addition to appearing at Shanghai Disneyland, Bullseye from Toy Story will be trotting into Hong Kong's Toy Story Land for fun photo opportunities.
- You'll also spot Bullseye on the bright Mickey-shaped lantern in Town Square.
- Mickey and Friends will appear in Chinese New Year outfits on Main Street, U.S.A., while Duffy and Friends will charm guests in seasonal looks at Duffy and Friends Play House.
- Goofy will once again be dressed as God of Fortune Goofy to share warm hugs and heartfelt blessings.
- Starting February 17, the first day of the new year, guests will receive a complimentary Disney-themed lai see — red envelopes gifted during Chinese New Year — with a chocolate coin and exclusive dining and shopping privileges.
- The Disney Chinese New Year Lucky Magic Bag will offer a bundle of collectibles and exclusive items only available in the lucky bag including Kee Wah Bakery Chinese pastry giftbox and a special edition Chinese New Year plush – Gelatoni, StellaLou, or LinaBell – in an all-new horse-themed design.
- Year of the Horse-themed merchandise will also fill shops with cookie tins, red packets, keychains, and more.
- Fans won't want to miss the newly-designed Disney Collectible Medallions, featuring a variety of character designs from the various merchandise lines.
- Culinary delights await throughout the resort, from Duffy and Friends Sponge Cakes and Passion Fruit & Mango Flavored Twist Soft Serve at the park, to seasonal menus at table service restaurants in the three resort hotels.
- Last, but certainly not least, hotel stays will become even more magical with the Year of the Horse LinaBell-Themed In-Room Merchandise Package, the Lunar New Year Lion Dance Performance on the first day of Chinese New Year, and a range of festive workshops or activities.
