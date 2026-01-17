Year of the Horse Celebration: Shanghai Disneyland's Spring Festival Brings in Chinese New Year Fun

Shanghai Disneyland is getting ready to welcome the Year of the Horse with their Spring Festival, and arriving with it is new celebratory food and merchandise offerings.

What’s Happening:

Each year, Shanghai Disneyland invites guests into their Chinese New Year celebration Spring Festival.

This year, in celebration of the Year of the Horse, the resort will host limited time offerings throughout the park, including special decor, meet and greets, food and beverage offerings, and merchandise!

Thanks to a post shared by the resort on Instagram, fans can get a look at some of the delicious meals set to arrive for the celebration and a few Duffy & Friends merchandise items to commemorate the event.

For Dining, offerings include:

Royal Banquet Hall will host a special Spring Festival Family Feast and Chocolate Afternoon Tea for Two

Mickey & Pals Market Cafe will offering a Mickey Mouse Family New Year Feast

Lumiere’s Kitchen will serve a Chinese New Year Season Dinner Buffet

CookieAnn Bakery Cafe will delight with a special Orange and Hawthorn Crepe with Strawberry Ice Cream

Guests will also find fish dishes around the park’s restaurants, giving guests the ability to bring abundance into the new year.

Winddancer Cotton Candy will also be a perfect celebratory treat.

For merchandise, guests will be able to find several collections celebrating the Year of the Horse, but the Duffy & Friends keepsakes are sure to be a favorite.

In celebration of the Year of the Horse, Bullseye from Toy Story will debut at the park, making appearances during the Pepsi E-Stage Welcome Moment, the Spring Festival Drum Ceremony, and Toy Story Land Greetings.

Speaking of characters, Mickey and Friends will be adorned with horse embroidered traditional Chinese outfits, Duffy and Friends will don butterfly and floral embroidery, and Winnie the Pooh characters will wear festive red scarves.

In terms of entertainment, fans can enjoy: Mickey Avenue Shanghai Swing Goofy, dressed as the God of Fortune The Year of the Horse kick off ceremony A nighttime celebration with spectacular "horse" character fireworks lighting up the sky The Adventure of Rhythm Encounter new BDX Droids at Tomorrowland

The celebration runs from January 28th through March 3rd!

