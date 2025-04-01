How a Five Year Old's Dream Came True Years Later By Becoming a Mechanical Engineer at Walt Disney World

Learn how you can start your dream career at Disney.

For many Disney cast members, a childhood trip to the parks sparked their enthusiasm for Disney. This feeling is particularly strong for Stephanie Petty, a mechanical engineer at Walt Disney World, whose love for Disney was kindled while watching the teacups spin with her grandfather.

Stephanie Petty's first experience at Walt Disney World was as a child, visiting with her grandparents.

Her enjoyment of the attractions deepened her affection for Disney and ignited her interest in ride creation.

A five-year-old girl gazed in amazement at the spinning teacups of the Mad Tea Party at Magic Kingdom. Captivated by the enchantment of the ride, she turned to her grandfather and asked, “How does this ride work? Who created this?" These questions ignited young Stephanie's aspiration to pursue a career as a Disney engineer.

Her grandfather, an engineer, described the daily efforts of cast members who work behind the scenes to design, build, and maintain the park's iconic attractions.

“I just thought it was so cool that there were people whose whole job was to make rides for other people to go on and make them happy," Stephanie explained. “That trip is what made me want to become a Disney engineer."

In 2009, Stephanie began her journey toward her dream by joining the Disney College Program. After completing it, she met her husband, became a mom, and later resumed her education, earning a degree in mechanical engineering in 2020.

“All of the years, the hard work, the late nights studying, waking up early for my children … It was tough, but the one goal that fueled me through it all was getting back to Disney and becoming an engineer," Stephanie said. “It’s all I ever wanted."

Stephanie achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a Disney engineer when she was hired in 2024, a goal she had aspired to since the age of five.

“For me, becoming a Disney engineer was the equivalent of how some people feel about getting into the NFL," she said. “There were some days that it felt like a long shot, but I knew it was going to work out."

As a Disney engineer, she focuses on improving complimentary transportation options at Walt Disney World, including the Disney Skyliner, monorails, watercraft, and other transport systems.

“My kids think it’s so cool that I work with the monorails and Disney Skyliner," Stephanie said. “I remember riding the monorails when I was a kid, and my daughter’s favorite ride when she was little was the parking lot trams. It is surreal to me that now I get to work on those and help make magic for other guests."

For Stephanie, a rewarding aspect of her job at Disney is sharing its magic with her children. Her daughter, enchanted by Disney like Stephanie was as a child, reflects her enthusiasm, while her son dreams of becoming an engineer.

“I’m thankful everyday that I get to live out my dream and show my kids that anything is possible. I want them to know that there are few things that can stop you if you put your mind to it," Stephanie said.

Stephanie's influence reaches beyond her children, serving as a role model for aspiring engineers by showing that they can transform from young girls enchanted by Disney World to creators of that magic through engineering.

“It makes me so happy to know that there are other little girls out there who want to be a Disney engineer," Stephanie said. “It’s unbelievable that I’ve accomplished that after all these years and can be a source of inspiration for children and other women in STEM."

