DeSantis Appoints Disney World President Jeff Vahle to UCF Board of Trustees

Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle to join the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees.

Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle is stepping further into a leadership role within the state, bringing both his Disney expertise and deep community involvement to the table.

What’s Happening:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle to the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees.

In addition to leading Walt Disney World Resort, Vahle plays an active role in shaping Central Florida’s future through education and community engagement.

Vahle currently serves on the Rollins College Board of Trustees and the Florida Council of 100, and previously held a position on the Board of Directors for Give Kids the World.

His involvement reflects the long-standing relationship between UCF and The Walt Disney Company, which dates back decades.

Disney has been a key partner in supporting UCF’s hospitality, business, and engineering programs, as well as providing internships and professional opportunities through the Disney College Program, an initiative that has shaped the careers of thousands of students.

Vahle holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Auburn University and a master’s degree in business administration from Rollins College, bringing a strong blend of technical expertise and business leadership to his various roles.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

