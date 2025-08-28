Dive Under The Sea this World Princess Week with Disney Legend Jodi Benson
It's safe to say she is quite familiar with this attraction.
A special new video celebrates World Princess Week with the voice of Ariel herself, Jodi Benson, taking a journey alongside a new friend on a perfect attraction for the occasion.
What’s Happening:
- As part of World Princess Week, Disney Legend Jodi Benson was at the Disneyland Resort and took a special journey on an attraction that is pretty close to her.
- Together, Benson (the original voice of Ariel) and singer/influencer Lauren Paley take a ride on The Little Mermaid - Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure.
- While on the attraction, they have a conversation about the legacy of the original animated classic, The Little Mermaid, and even branch into more personal topics like motherhood.
- They have a bit of fun too, pointing out favorite characters in the “Under the Sea" scene on the attraction.
- After the ride, they head over to Off The Page at the Disney Animation building where they talk about the artistry of the original film, along with Howard Ashman and his influence on the film and Disney Animation of that era - all while an artist sketches Ariel.
- Take a look at the full video below.
- This special journey arrives as part of World Princess Week, which celebrates the incredible legacy of beloved Disney princesses and their special connection with generations of kids and fans of all ages around the world. From exciting new product launches to exclusive, one-of-a-kind content, this week will highlight the magic and fun that Disney princesses bring to every part of life and give kids the opportunity and tools to use their imaginations, try new things, believe in themselves, and discover their own brand of princess magic that lies within them.
- This was not the only time Benson was seen during the World Princess Week festivities at the Disneyland Resort, she was joined by other Disney Princesses (and their voices) during a special concert in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle that you can see some of here ahead of its debut on YouTube later this week.
