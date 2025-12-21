A Tutorial For Joe Jonas: Disney Springs' Douglas Fir Gives a Lesson on Parallel Parking
Be honest, you probably need it too!
After going viral on TikTok for his questionable parallel parking skills, Walt Disney World’s Douglas Fir has made an instructional video to help pop star Joe Jonas from embarrassing himself again.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Springs at Walt Disney World is a great way to jump into the holiday spirit.
- One of the premiere shopping districts walk around (roll around character?), is an adorable talking tree named Douglas Fir.
- The Christmas character interacts with guests, cracking jokes and helping people get into the holiday spirit.
- Thanks to Elite Beats Orlando on Instagram, we got a hilarious clip of Douglas Fir making a hilarious tutorial for pop star Joe Jonas on how to parallel park.
- Earlier this month, a clip from neha.nas on TikTok gained over 5 million like catching the Disney Channel alum struggling to park in New York City.
- Allegedly, the poster had been watching the singer struggle for 7 minutes.
- Douglas Fir’s tutorial aims to save the musician from further embarrassment, showing him his parking skills.
- Hopefully the post finds Jonas.
- Check out the humorous clip below:
A Very Jonas Christmas at Disney Springs:
- A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is here!
- Debuting on Disney+ in November, the holiday movie stars Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas in a chaotic holiday special fans of the Jonas Brothers won’t wanna miss.
- At Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district, there are three ways to join in on the fun!
- Featuring a photo op and several musical moments, you won’t wanna miss out on the limited-time fun!
