Thankful For A Disney Holiday: Katy Perry Spends Her Turkey Day at Shanghai Disney Resort
Her visit, unsurprisingly, also included a stop in Zootopia for a spin on Zootopia: Hot Pursuit
Katy Perry, superstar and former American Idol judge, has spent her holiday at the Shanghai Disney Resort, spending time at the park and checking out favorite characters and attractions.
What’s Happening:
- International superstar Katy Perry recently made an appearance at the Shanghai Disney Resort, taking in the sights and sounds of the overseas Disney Destination.
- According to a post on Instagram, she spent Thanksgiving at Shanghai Disneyland, where she met Duffy’s friend LinaBell, rode Woody’s Roundup and TRON Lightcycle Power Run, and of course, spent some quality time with Mickey and Minnie.
- We also get to see some footage of her enjoying her day, which also included a trip into Zootopia in the park’s themed land dedicated to the hit film.
- This also includes a spin on the signature attraction of that land, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit. Which, right now, features a new finale featuring the new song performed by Shakira (as Gazelle!) in the new Zootopia 2, “Zoo.”
- Nearly 10 years old, the Shanghai Disney Resort opened in June of 2016 as the first mainland Disney Destination in China.
- Since then, the park has grown, which also includes the aforementioned Zootopia-themed land, and is set to get even bigger.
- The Shanghai Disney Resort is launching a new hotel – the fourth Disney-themed hotel on-site – located immediately adjacent to the park entrance, promising to offer guests the most convenient access yet, and strategically located to greet arrivals and begin their stay in Disney style.
- In conjunction with the hotel, Disneytown is expanding. The new project will extend Disneytown’s shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings, bringing even more immersive and family-friendly experiences to the resort.
