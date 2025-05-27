Videos: Learn More About the Two Brand-New Shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We talk with creatives behind the two new shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As part of the Cool Kid Summer media event at Walt Disney World, our reporter had the chance to talk with two creatives instrumental in the creation of the two new shows that have debuted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

Today, May 27th, marks the official premiere of two new shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure

During a media event celebrating the debut of these two shows and the kick off of Cool Kid Summer, we had the chance to talk to two members of the show’s creative teams.

First up, we talked with Katrina Mena Rick, Senior Creative Producer for Disney Live Entertainment's Visual Media Production team, about the updated Little Mermaid show.

show. Specifically, she talks about how 3D and 2D animation have been integrated into the show alongside some of its more familiar elements, like the impressive puppetry.

Next, we talked with Matt Fiuza, Senior Art Director at Disney Live Entertainment, about Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After.

He explains the mechanics of the show, as well as how the updated Sunset Showcase Theater interior drew inspiration from the historic Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

