Loco Beach Coconuts Recap Their Fun-Filled Weekend at Walt Disney World On and Off The Field
The big event took place over the weekend at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports
The Loco Beach Coconuts have shared a recap of the fun they've had on and off the field last weekend at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Host AJ Swiatek is hosting the weekly installment of Behind the Beach, capturing all the highlights in the world of the fifth official Banana Ball team, the Loco Beach Coconuts.
- This week happens to be a special installment for Disney fans, as they recap their weekend at Walt Disney World, where they played against the Party Animals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.
- From the jump, we get to see highlight including a pasta takeover of the stadium at the complex, as well as Stitch surfing alongside a Loco Beach Coconut staple.
- We also get to see the team taking over Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park, complete with surfing competition.
- Disney Fans will also surely recognize the cup in Swiatek's hand when he interviews player Drake Fontenot. Spoiler alert: It's from Trader Sam's Grog Grotto at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort - keeping up with the beachy and tropical theme of the team.
- Check it all out in the video below.
- The Loco Beach Coconuts are one of the newest teams in Banana Ball, the fifth team to join the Banana Ball Championship League, and are led by Head Coach Mark Crocco and Primetime Coach Shane Victorino.
- A video shared by the Loco Beach Coconuts is a little one-sided for the whole experience. Fortunately, our own Rebekah Moseley was on scene at Walt Disney World this weekend for all the fun, and you can check out her recap of Banana Ball at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.
- To have all the fun at Walt Disney World like the team did, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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