Matt Damon Celebrates Daughter's Birthday at Disneyland Resort
Halloween Time starts tomorrow!
Academy Award winner Matt Damon got a head start at Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort, taking a family photo in front of the iconic Mickey pumpkin on Main Street.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland is one of the best places in the world to make family memories, and even some of the biggest names in Hollywood head to Happiest Place on Earth.
- Matt Damon stopped by the Disneyland Resort to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, and to jump into the Halloween Time fun, they took a photo with the giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin on Main Street, U.S.A.
- While the spooky season decor has already materialized and Oogie Boogie Bash has kicked off, Halloween Time officially starts tomorrow, August 21st.
- This includes the return of Haunted Mansion Holiday, special food and entertainment, and more.
- Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- New Disney Haunted Mansion | RSVLTS Collection Invites Happy Haunts Into Your Wardrobe
- Disney Reveals Significant Changes to Cast Member Insurance Benefits
- The Happiest Brew on Earth: Joffrey's Introduces New Disneyland Resort Blend
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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