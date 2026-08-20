Matt Damon Celebrates Daughter's Birthday at Disneyland Resort

Halloween Time starts tomorrow!
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Academy Award winner Matt Damon got a head start at Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort, taking a family photo in front of the iconic Mickey pumpkin on Main Street. 

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland is one of the best places in the world to make family memories, and even some of the biggest names in Hollywood head to Happiest Place on Earth. 
  • Matt Damon stopped by the Disneyland Resort to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, and to jump into the Halloween Time fun, they took a photo with the giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin on Main Street, U.S.A.

  • While the spooky season decor has already materialized and Oogie Boogie Bash has kicked off, Halloween Time officially starts tomorrow, August 21st. 
  • This includes the return of Haunted Mansion Holiday, special food and entertainment, and more. 
  • Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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