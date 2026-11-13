Photos: Merry Menagerie Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The holiday season has officially arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and guests can bring home a little piece of one of the park’s most charming seasonal traditions! New Merry Menagerie merchandise has made its debut, featuring a collection of festive apparel and accessories inspired by the seasonal holiday entertainment in the park.

The new merchandise lineup includes a cozy crewneck sweatshirt, an ear headband, a holiday ornament, and a unisex T-shirt. Whether you're looking to add some Disney holiday style to your wardrobe or take home a festive keepsake, these new finds celebrate the whimsical spirit of Merry Menagerie.

Merry Menagerie Crewneck Sweatshirt - $54.99

Merry Menagerie Ear Headband - $38.99

Merry Menagerie Ornament - $26.99

Merry Menagerie T-Shirt - $36.99

The merchandise has arrived just in time for the start of this year's Merry Menagerie, which kicked off today at Disney's Animal Kingdom. During the experience, Discovery Island comes to life with artisan-sculpted puppets of Arctic animals, including penguins, reindeer, foxes, and polar bears. These charming critters interact with guests throughout the area, bringing a little extra magic to the park's holiday atmosphere.

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