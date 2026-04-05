Vibrant and Fun: Colorful New Mickey Balloon Hoodies Arrive at Walt Disney World
Brighten your wardrobe with four new vibrant hoodies – now available at Disney Springs.
A new collection of four colorful hoodies featuring Mickey Balloons have arrived at Walt Disney World.
Four new hoodies featuring Mickey Balloons, with Mickey's face and the Walt Disney World logo within, have arrived at Walt Disney World. Specifically, we spotted these hoodies for sale at Disney Style in Disney Springs. Available in pink, green, blue, and yellow, each retail for $69.99.
More Walt Disney World News:
- From EPCOT and The Muppets, to Disney Channel and Dinosaurs – a huge new collection of vinyl decals has made its debut at Walt Disney World!
- In celebration of Easter, Walt Disney World has shared an adorable video featuring bunnies exploring miniature versions of some beloved attractions.
- Figment lovers are getting a new novelty item – outside of the EPCOT Festival of the Arts – with this new Figment Bubble Wand.
- In some absolutely perfect news for Earth Month, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge has welcomed three adorable baby piglets.
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