Vibrant and Fun: Colorful New Mickey Balloon Hoodies Arrive at Walt Disney World

Brighten your wardrobe with four new vibrant hoodies – now available at Disney Springs.

A new collection of four colorful hoodies featuring Mickey Balloons have arrived at Walt Disney World.

Four new hoodies featuring Mickey Balloons, with Mickey's face and the Walt Disney World logo within, have arrived at Walt Disney World. Specifically, we spotted these hoodies for sale at Disney Style in Disney Springs. Available in pink, green, blue, and yellow, each retail for $69.99.

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