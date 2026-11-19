Video: Mickey and Minnie Celebrate Their 98th Birthday with a Cavalcade Down Main Street
The duo donned outfits that first debuted for their 90th birthday (has it been that long?!)
Everyone's favorite mice celebrated their 98th birthday today — and Disneyland honored them in style.
What's Happening:
- November 18 marks the anniversary of the 1928 debut of Steamboat Willie.
- In turn, this date is recognized as Mickey and Minnie's official birthday.
- So, Disneyland celebrated the duo on Wednesday with a special cavalcade through the park.
- The mice of the hour wore their confetti birthday outfits introduced for their 90th and rode in the Disneyland Fire Engine.
- A birthday cake float, dancers, the Disneyland Band, the Dapper Dans, and other Disney characters joined the celebration.
- Take a look for yourself:
- Of course, that wasn't the only way to celebrate the mouse milestone today.
- Laughing Place spotted Mickey and Minnie birthday cupcakes at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe. Yum.
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