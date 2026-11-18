Photos: Mickey and Minnie Birthday Cupcakes at Disneyland
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is serving two special $8.99 cupcakes featuring chocolate, strawberry mousse, and festive Mickey and Minnie decorations.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse are celebrating 98 years of magic, and what's a birthday without cake? Guests visiting Disneyland can join in the celebration with two special birthday cupcakes now available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, featuring festive designs inspired by everyone's favorite mice.
What’s Happening:
- Both the Mickey Birthday Cupcake and Minnie Birthday Cupcake are priced at $8.99 and share a chocolate-and-strawberry combination.
- Each starts with a chocolate cupcake filled with strawberry mousse and strawberry jam, then gets finished with milk chocolate mousse and a hard chocolate coating.
- The Mickey Birthday Cupcake is decorated with Mickey sprinkles, a sugar candle, and chocolate ears, making it a fitting treat for the birthday mouse himself.
- Minnie gets her own version of the celebration, with the same chocolate cupcake, strawberry mousse, strawberry jam, milk chocolate mousse, and hard chocolate coating. Her cupcake also features Mickey sprinkles, a sugar candle, and chocolate ears, but with a bow added to complete the look.
- Whether celebrating Mickey, Minnie, or both, these birthday cupcakes offer a festive way to mark 98 years of the iconic Disney duo.
- Guests can find the treats at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland Park for $8.99 each.
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