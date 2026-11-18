Sweethearts’ Nite, Star Wars Nite, and Pride Nite return alongside the debut of Disneylandia Nite, a new celebration of Hispanic and Latin cultures.

Disneyland After Dark is returning in 2027 with a lineup of themed nighttime celebrations, including the debut of an all-new event honoring Hispanic and Latin cultures. Disneylandia Nite will make its first appearance in April, joining returning favorites Sweethearts’ Nite, Star Wars Nite, and Pride Nite for a season of separately ticketed celebrations at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Taking place on select evenings from January through June, the 2027 events will give guests opportunities to enjoy special entertainment, character encounters, themed food and beverages, exclusive merchandise, and select attractions after regular park hours. The biggest addition is Disneylandia Nite, while Star Wars Nite will also celebrate a major milestone with special offerings honoring the 50th anniversary of Star Wars.

Each Disneyland After Dark event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with ticket holders also receiving access to Disneyland Park beginning at 6 p.m. for a three-hour pre-party mix-in. Admission includes unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the event, along with a commemorative keepsake and event guide map.

Sweethearts’ Nite Returns in January and February

The 2027 season begins with Sweethearts’ Nite, returning for 10 evenings between January 24 and February 16. The romantic celebration welcomes couples, friends, and families for a night of Disney love stories, music, dancing, and themed treats.

Sweethearts’ Nite 2027 dates: Sunday, January 24 Tuesday, January 26 Thursday, January 28 Sunday, January 31 Tuesday, February 2 Thursday, February 4 Sunday, February 7 Tuesday, February 9 Thursday, February 11 Tuesday, February 16

Several popular entertainment offerings are returning, including the “Celebrate Love Cavalcade,” featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends in a musical celebration along Main Street, U.S.A.

Guests can also enjoy “Once Upon a Dream – A Musical Journey Through the Disney Songbook,” a live musical performance featuring romantic Disney songs against the backdrop of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The show concludes with opportunities to encounter favorite royal couples.

Other entertainment includes Disney Duets, a Disney-themed karaoke experience at the Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland, and a Valentine's Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace featuring a live DJ and appearances by Disney characters. The Mark Twain Riverboat will also transform into the Lou-Ray Jazz Club, offering live jazz during moonlit cruises around the Rivers of America.

Over at Space Mountain, projections featuring WALL-E and EVE will illuminate the attraction's facade. Throughout Disneyland Park, guests can also find photo opportunities inspired by Disney films, including Aladdin, The Aristocats, Tangled, and Lady and the Tramp.

The 2027 food lineup includes several returning favorites alongside new additions. New to the menu are Chicken Za’atar Fries, available at Galactic Grill, Red Rose Taverne, and Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, and Fried Hawaiian Rolls at Little Red Wagon. Other offerings include a Mocha Strawberry Cold Brew at Jolly Holiday Bakery, Red Rose Taverne, and Harbour Gallery; Love Duet Funnel Cake at Stage Door Café and Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree; and heart-shaped five-cheese ravioli at Café Daisy and Stage Door Café.

Additional specialty menu items will be available at table-service restaurants Blue Bayou Restaurant, River Belle Terrace, and Carnation Café. Reservations are recommended and will be available closer to the event dates.

Guests can also shop an all-new Sweethearts’ Nite merchandise collection featuring a hoodie, T-shirt, Minnie-inspired bow ear headband, keychain set, pin, and tumbler. The 2027 event merchandise will be available near the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Tickets for Sweethearts’ Nite go on sale in next month! Inspire Key holders will have access to a select number of presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 8, no earlier than 9 a.m. PST. All Magic Key holders can purchase from the available presale allotment beginning Wednesday, December 9, at the same time. General ticket sales begin Thursday, December 10, no earlier than 9 a.m. PST. Tickets are limited and subject to availability.

Disneylandia Nite Makes Its Debut in April

The biggest new addition to the 2027 Disneyland After Dark lineup is Disneylandia Nite, an entirely new celebration of Hispanic and Latin cultures. Taking place over three evenings in April, the event will bring together music, food, and beloved Disney characters for a festive night inspired by the cultures and stories represented throughout Disney and Pixar films.

Disneylandia Nite will feature characters and inspiration from Coco and Encanto, along with other Disney favorites. The celebration promises lively rhythms, flavorful food, and an evening filled with color, family, and community.

The inaugural Disneylandia Nite dates are: Sunday, April 11 Tuesday, April 13 Thursday, April 15

Disney has not yet announced the entertainment lineup, specialty food and beverages, merchandise, or ticket prices for the new event.

On-sale information and additional details are expected in early 2027.

Star Wars Nite Returns for the 50th Anniversary

Just a few weeks after Disneylandia Nite, Star Wars Nite will return for four evenings in 2027. The separately ticketed celebration will have an especially exciting connection to the year, with special offerings honoring the 50th anniversary of Star Wars.

Guests can expect themed entertainment, out-of-this-galaxy photo opportunities, and opportunities to celebrate the galaxy far, far away with fellow fans. Visitors are also encouraged to wear their favorite Star Wars-inspired costumes while enjoying the after-hours festivities.

2027 Star Wars Nite dates: Tuesday, April 27 Thursday, April 29 Tuesday, May 4 Thursday, May 6

Disney has not yet revealed the specific entertainment, merchandise, food, or other special offerings planned for the 2027 celebration.

Ticket sales and additional event details are expected in early 2027.

Pride Nite Returns in June

The 2027 Disneyland After Dark season will wrap up with Pride Nite, returning for just a single evening this year on Thursday, June 17 . The celebration brings together members of the LGBTQIA+ community, friends, and allies for a joyful night featuring rainbow projections, colorful decorations, dazzling entertainment, and other festive experiences.

. The celebration brings together members of the LGBTQIA+ community, friends, and allies for a joyful night featuring rainbow projections, colorful decorations, dazzling entertainment, and other festive experiences. Additional details and ticket information for Pride Nite are expected in spring 2027.

Planning Your Disneyland After Dark Visit

All Disneyland After Dark events are separately ticketed and take place at Disneyland Park from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The included 6 p.m. park mix-in gives guests extra time to enjoy regular park offerings before the special event officially begins.

Guests can make the most of their evening by using the Disneyland app to check event information and place mobile orders at participating quick-service restaurants. Reservations are recommended for table-service dining at locations such as Blue Bayou Restaurant, River Belle Terrace, and Carnation Café during Sweethearts’ Nite. Limited same-day reservations and mobile walk-up options may also be available, subject to availability.

Disneyland After Dark guests should also review Disneyland's costume guidelines before choosing an outfit for their themed evening.

With four different celebrations planned for 2027, including the debut of Disneylandia Nite and a milestone anniversary celebration for Star Wars, the upcoming season offers plenty of reasons to stay after the park closes.

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