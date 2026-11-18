Disneyland will never be completed, as Walt Disney said over 70 years ago. That goes for all aspects of the Disneyland Resort, not just the attractions inside the parks. Right now, one of the biggest transformations is happening on the Esplanade as the security checkpoint situation continues to evolve.

What's Happening:

Laughing Place visited Disneyland Resort today and snapped some pictures of the Eastern Gateway security plaza, as seen from the Monorail.

Ticket booths on the eastern side of the Esplanade were recently demolished, making room for what will be a new security checkpoint area.

This new checkpoint is designed to be temporary, as the entire eastern side of the Esplanade is set to be transformed over the next several months and years.

Disneyland broke ground in August on a new parking structure and transportation hub east of Harbor Boulevard.

Concept art shows plans for a pedestrian bridge that will connect the new parking structure to the rest of the resort.

Other arrival changes noted by Disney include the relocation of Good Neighbor Hotel and third-party hotel shuttle drop-offs to a new Downtown Disney District shuttle area near Lululemon.

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