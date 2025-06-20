Head Back to the Clubhouse and Spot Familiar Friends In New Trailer for "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+"
Outside of the regular Clubhouse Gang, we have some friends to meet.
Disney Jr. has released the new trailer for their upcoming new series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, set to debut next month and continuing the original hit series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Jr. has just debuted the new trailer for their upcoming continuation of the original hit series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, with the new Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, arriving next month.
- The new series promises to be bigger, sillier, and more musical than ever, inviting kids to join Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto for brand-new adventures, each filled with catchy songs, fun games, and more.
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ is officially set to debut on July 21st, 2025 on Disney Jr.
- The first ten episodes will also arrive the next day on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets and Disney Jr. On Demand.
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ continues the adventures of Mickey and pals from the original hit series which aired from 2006-2016 and is still breaking records as a Top 3 series for preschoolers on streaming and over 5 billion views on YouTube, including for the iconic “Hot Dog!" song, which alone has amassed over 1.1 billion views to date and has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
- Performed by the GRAMMY Award-winning They Might Be Giants, the song is featured in the new series and also included on the soundtrack, available digitally on July 18th.
- Incorporating memorable components like the Mousekedoer, Mouseketools and Toodles, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ introduces the new handy helping friend Little Helper and Duffy the Disney Bear, who will make surprise appearances.
Characters+:
- In the trailer, not only do we see Duffy, the Disney Bear, but we also see Willie the Giant from Mickey & The Beanstalk as seen in 1947’s Fun & Fancy Free.
- Willie the Giant has appeared in numerous other Disney projects, including Mickey’s Christmas Carol and the original Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and even Mickey Mouse Funhouse.
- On Clubhouse, Willie plays a recurring role in the series, now residing on a farm. He is first seen in the episode "Donald and the Beanstalk", which plays out a lot like Mickey and the Beanstalk. Afterward, Willie would show up regularly as a friend to Mickey and the rest of the clubhouse gang.
- This makes it come as no surprise that he will be featured in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, but between him and the new appearances of Duffy, we have to wonder if there are any other surprise character appearances in store for the new preschool series on Disney Jr.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com