"Mickey's Christmas Carol" as Told by Shop Windows: A Magic Kingdom Holiday Tradition

We take a look at this delightful holiday tradition at Walt Disney World.

The Magic Kingdom has been home to a small, but beloved Christmas tradition for over four decades now. That being the shop windows outside the Emporium themed to the beloved 1983 short, Mickey's Christmas Carol.

Originally featured at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, you can now only find this display at the Magic Kingdom. Five shop windows tell the story of Mickey's Christmas Carol – a beloved retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, featuring Mickey and a cast of other Disney characters. In fact, the story goes back even further than 1983, as the short was inspired by 1974 Disney record album.

The first scene depicts Bob Cratchit (Mickey Mouse) with Scrooge in his counting house, as they get a visit from Scrooge's nephew Fred, played by Donald Duck.

After refusing his nephew’s invitation, Scrooge retires to his home on Christmas Eve, when he gets a ghostly visit from his deceased business partner, Marley, played by Goofy.

Jiminy Cricket appears as the first of three spirits to visit Scrooge – the Ghost of Christmas Past. He takes Scrooge to see a moment from his happier days, the annual Fezziwig Christmas Party, where once again sees his lost love, Isabelle (Daisy Duck).

Next, the Ghost of Christmas Present (played by Willie the Giant from Mickey and the Beanstalk) visits Scrooge with his array of appetizing food and tales of psmicashio... pshmsnimanima... uh, yogurt.

Pete shows up as the Ghost of Christmas Future in a rather distressing scene in both this shop window and the short, as Pete pushes Scrooge into his fiery grave, which appears to lead to the pits of hell. This last encounter is what brings about Scrooge's change.

Learning his lesson, Scrooge brings gifts to the Cratchit family on Christmas morning, sharing hope and joy to a most appreciative Tiny Tim.

Be sure to check out this delightful display for yourself the next time you visit the Magic Kingdom during the holidays. And of course, you can watch Mickey's Christmas Carol on Disney+ and even YouTube!