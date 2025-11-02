Free on YouTube: Celebrate the Holidays with "Mickey's Christmas Carol"

Bah humbug!

A classic Disney Christmas special is now available for free on YouTube, welcoming in the holidays just after Halloween. 

What’s Happening:

  • The official Disney Kids YouTube channel is kicking off the holiday season with some nostalgic yuletide magic!
  • Sharing the 1983 Disney holiday classic, Mickey’s Christmas Carol can now be enjoyed for free on the online video service. 
  • The approximately 26 minute special is a cartoon adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with Scrooge McDuck taking on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge. 
  • While the classic set of characters are all represented in this fun take on the holiday classic, Disney’s incomparable lineup of animated icons step into these roles. 
  • This includes:
    • Donald Duck – Fred (Scrooge’s nephew)
    • Mickey Mouse – Bob Cratchit
    • Minnie Mouse – Emily Cratchit
    • Goofy – Jacob Marley
    • Jiminy Cricket – Ghost of Christmas Past
    • Mr. Toad – Fezzywig
    • Daisy Duck – Isabelle
    • Willie the Giant – Ghost of Christmas Present
    • Morty Mouse – Tiny Tim
    • Pete – Ghost of Christmas Future
    • Weasles – Gravediggers
  • Check out the full Mickey’s Christmas Carol below. 

Christmas at the Disney Parks:

