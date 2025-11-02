Free on YouTube: Celebrate the Holidays with "Mickey's Christmas Carol"
Bah humbug!
A classic Disney Christmas special is now available for free on YouTube, welcoming in the holidays just after Halloween.
What’s Happening:
- The official Disney Kids YouTube channel is kicking off the holiday season with some nostalgic yuletide magic!
- Sharing the 1983 Disney holiday classic, Mickey’s Christmas Carol can now be enjoyed for free on the online video service.
- The approximately 26 minute special is a cartoon adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with Scrooge McDuck taking on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
- While the classic set of characters are all represented in this fun take on the holiday classic, Disney’s incomparable lineup of animated icons step into these roles.
- This includes:
- Donald Duck – Fred (Scrooge’s nephew)
- Mickey Mouse – Bob Cratchit
- Minnie Mouse – Emily Cratchit
- Goofy – Jacob Marley
- Jiminy Cricket – Ghost of Christmas Past
- Mr. Toad – Fezzywig
- Daisy Duck – Isabelle
- Willie the Giant – Ghost of Christmas Present
- Morty Mouse – Tiny Tim
- Pete – Ghost of Christmas Future
- Weasles – Gravediggers
- Check out the full Mickey’s Christmas Carol below.
Christmas at the Disney Parks:
- Earlier today, fans got a first look at the upcoming Sandy Claws meet and greet headed to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- Utilizing the new updated face that debuted for Halloween, The Nightmare Before Christmas character will be making appearances at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
- We are just about 2 weeks away from the official kick off of the Holidays at both resorts, so get ready for a lot of yuletide joy very soon!
Read More Holidays:
- A Trio of Festive Treats Come to Hong Kong Disneyland for “A Disney Christmas”
- Christmas Magic Comes to the Serengeti and the Skies During This Year's Busch Gardens Christmas Town
- "Unwrap the Universe" - More Mighty Marvel Merch from Disney Products' 2025 Holiday Gift Campaign
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com