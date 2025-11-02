Free on YouTube: Celebrate the Holidays with "Mickey's Christmas Carol"

A classic Disney Christmas special is now available for free on YouTube, welcoming in the holidays just after Halloween.

What’s Happening:

The official Disney Kids YouTube channel is kicking off the holiday season with some nostalgic yuletide magic!

Sharing the 1983 Disney holiday classic, Mickey’s Christmas Carol can now be enjoyed for free on the online video service.

The approximately 26 minute special is a cartoon adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with Scrooge McDuck taking on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

While the classic set of characters are all represented in this fun take on the holiday classic, Disney’s incomparable lineup of animated icons step into these roles.

This includes: Donald Duck – Fred (Scrooge’s nephew) Mickey Mouse – Bob Cratchit Minnie Mouse – Emily Cratchit Goofy – Jacob Marley Jiminy Cricket – Ghost of Christmas Past Mr. Toad – Fezzywig Daisy Duck – Isabelle Willie the Giant – Ghost of Christmas Present Morty Mouse – Tiny Tim Pete – Ghost of Christmas Future Weasles – Gravediggers

Check out the full Mickey’s Christmas Carol below.

Christmas at the Disney Parks:

Earlier today, fans got a first look at the upcoming Sandy Claws meet and greet headed to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Utilizing the new updated face that debuted for Halloween, The Nightmare Before Christmas character will be making appearances at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

We are just about 2 weeks away from the official kick off of the Holidays at both resorts, so get ready for a lot of yuletide joy very soon!

