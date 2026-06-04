How Pixar and Imagineering Are Expanding the Monstropolis Story with Disney's Hollywood Studios Land

Now that Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets has opened, some of the sting surrounding the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D has begun to fade. That also means we can start looking ahead to what comes next for the former Muppets Courtyard area. Monstropolis at Disney's Hollywood Studios extends well beyond that existing footprint. The towering cranes and sprawling construction site visible behind the walls provide a glimpse at the scale of what is shaping up to be the park's next major expansion.

When Disney first announced that Monstropolis would be coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios, most fans understandably focused on the attractions. After all, the opportunity to step into the world of Pixar's Monsters, Inc. and experience Disney's first suspended coaster inspired by the iconic door vault is enough to generate excitement on its own.

While many details about the attractions themselves remain under wraps, Disney is beginning to pull back the curtain on the land's larger story and, perhaps most importantly, explain why humans are suddenly being welcomed into a world that was once hidden from them. As fans will recall, the original Monsters, Inc. concluded with Mike and Sulley discovering that human laughter is far more powerful than screams. That revelation transformed the energy needs of Monstropolis and serves as the foundation for the new land's storyline, which takes place after the events of the film.

According to reports in the Monstropolis Horn, the city's hometown newspaper, the citizens of Monstropolis have made a historic decision to open their doors to humans for the very first time. Leading the effort is the city's newly established Department of Human Relations, which has organized a special celebration known as H.U.M.A.N. Day, short for "Humans Understand Monsters Are Nice." The event is designed to introduce humans to life in Monstropolis while helping monsters learn that humans are not quite as frightening as they once believed.

The storyline provides a natural framework for guests to become part of the experience. Visitors will be invited to stroll the streets of Monstropolis, sample the local cuisine, browse shops, and explore some of the city's most recognizable locations. Disney has already confirmed that iconic destinations such as Harryhausen's and the Glob Theater will be part of the environment, helping bring the beloved animated city to life in a way that goes beyond simply recreating scenes from the film. Although the specifics of those experiences are still to be revealed, it is our understanding that the Glob Theater will feature new technologies and immersive experiences. Meanwhile, any fan of the film understands the appeal of stepping into Harryhausen’s.

Monstropolis appears poised to become a substantial new addition to Disney's Hollywood Studios, complete with its own story, culture, and sense of place. We still do not know whether the land will have any narrative connections to the recently announced third Monsters, Inc. film, but Walt Disney Imagineering has made it clear that it is working closely with Pixar Animation Studios. That collaboration continues a growing trend of Disney's creative teams partnering directly with the studios that originally developed these beloved franchises, helping ensure that new theme park experiences feel like authentic extensions of the stories fans already know and love.

It seems reasonable to expect that additional details could emerge at D23, but even before any major announcements arrive, it is fun to watch the story of Monstropolis unfold piece by piece. As construction progresses and Disney continues to reveal new details, fans are getting an early glimpse of what it will be like as a human to enter the world of Monstropolis.

