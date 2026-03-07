Third "Monsters, Inc." Film Allegedly In Development at Pixar

It’s looking like moviegoers may be invited back to Monstropolis as Pixar is allegedly working on a third installment in the Monsters, Inc. franchise.

What’s Happening:

Hidden in the depths of a Wall Street Journal deep dive into Pixar’s next moves, the news source casually dropped that a third Monsters, Inc. film is allegedly on the horizon.

While Pixar’s Hoppers has just hit theaters, and is looking like it could be a pretty healthy box office success, the Emeryville, CA animation studio has struggled to get moviegoers to see its original films since the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it is clear there are creatives looking to continue telling original stories, WSJ also acknowledges that Pixar is dipping back into some of its biggest IPs like Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Coco.

In a brief mention, the article shares that Pixar’s “also developing a third Monsters, Inc.”

No rumors or mentions of this sequel have yet to circulate, making this comment somewhat of a shock to fans.

Clarifying that the source is “according to people familiar with the matter,” it is possible this film will not see the light of day or that it is quite a ways away.

But how fun would that be!

With the upcoming Monstropolis land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it would make sense for Disney to try to continue keeping the Monsters, Inc. franchise relevant enough to warrant a theme park experience.

We will have to wait and see whether this little announcement is true.

Who knows! Maybe they’ll announce it at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, but don’t start preparing for your trip to Monstropolis just yet.

Read More Pixar: