Mouse Madness 12: Opening Round - Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular vs. Mad T Party

Which entertainment favorite will move on to the next round?

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. Yesterday, Burger Invasion ate Pizza Oom Mow Mow's lunch for a ticket to the Elite 8.

Today, we're filling out the final bracket of the opening round. It comes from the Shows & Entertainment Region as we pit two beloved and highly repeatable experiences against each other. In one corner is Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular, which performed in the Hyperion Theatre. It faces off against Mad T Party — a nightly block party event that kept fans coming back.

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

It's time for the final matchup of our opening Mouse Madness round.



Which beloved (and ultra repeatable) California Adventure entertainment offering should win?https://t.co/RPyjJV1KIq — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 26, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.