Mouse Madness 12: Final Four - California Screamin' vs. Heimlich's Chew Chew Train

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular flew high above LuminAria to claim its spot in the Final Four.

Speaking of the Final Four, today, we kick off that round with a matchup between two former DCA rides. From the Rethemed Region, we have California Screamin'. And from the Gone Gone Region, it's Heimlich's Chew Chew Train.

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the finals.

It's time for the Mouse Madness Final Four!



First up, which extinct DCA attraction do you want to see in the finals?https://t.co/A10iMljAqp — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 31, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.