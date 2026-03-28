Mouse Madness 12: Elite 8 - Heimlich's Chew Chew Train vs. Maliboomer

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. Unfortunately, it was another blood(orange) bath as California Screamin' beat Orange Stinger to a pulp. That means the looping coaster will represent the Rethemed Region in the Final Four.

Today, we head back to the Gone Gone Region. Can Heimlich's Chew Chew Train take a bite out of the Maliboomer or will Maliboomer get the drop on the caterpillar?

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

It's time for another Mouse Madness matchup.



Which extinct DCA attraction should move on to the Final Four?https://t.co/d4WShGPOw2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 28, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.