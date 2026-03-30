Mouse Madness 12: Elite 8 - LuminAria vs. Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular

Which offering will claim the final spot in the next round?

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. In what turned out to be one of our closest matches yet, Burger Invasion defeated ABC Soap Opera Bistro to secure a spot in the Final Four.

Today, we'll find out which entertainment offering from DCA's past will represent its region in the Final Four. This match pits the short-lived LuminAria against the long-running Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular.

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

Three Mouse Madness regional champions down, one to go.



Which former California Adventure entertainment offering should move on to the Final Four?https://t.co/nq9UiuDvMN — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 30, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.