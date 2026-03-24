Mouse Madness 12: Opening Round - Maliboomer vs. Golden Dreams

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. California Screamin' gave Sun Wheel the biggest beatdown of the tournament so far! That means that California Screamin' will face off against Orange Stinger in the next round.

As for today, we're going, going to the Gone Gone Attractions Region. In one corner, the drop tower equipped with scream shields: Maliboomer. The thrill ride faces a different foe in the beautiful film Golden Dreams, featuring Whoopi Goldberg.

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

Mouse Madness continues, celebrating extinct California Adventure.



Which of these departed attractions should head to the Elite 8?https://t.co/72JfSoCP6o — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 24, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.