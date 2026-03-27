Mouse Madness 12: Elite 8 - Orange Stinger vs. California Screamin'

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. If Mad T Party had three wishes, it probably would have wished not to be so badly clobbered by Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular. Apparently the rabid cult following Mad T had is nothing compared to the love for Genie jokes.

Today, we kick off our Elite 8 round! To start, we have two attractions from the Rethemed Region ready for a chance to represent their region in the Final Four. We're putting Orange Stinger against California Screamin'.

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

We've reached the Elite 8 round of our Mouse Madness tournament.



Which since-rethemed DCA attraction should represent its region in the next round?https://t.co/2nAYlHxG7Q — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 27, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.