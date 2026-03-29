Mouse Madness 12: Elite 8 - ABC Soap Opera Bistro vs. Burger Invasion

Which one are you hungry for?

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. Heimlich's Chew Chew Train ate up the Maliboomer like a burrito (or a Malibu-Rito, since DCA used the same city pun twice).

Speaking of food, today, we return to the Extinct Dining Region. ABC's Soap Opera Bistro will face a Burger Invasion — who will serve who?

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

It's Mouse Madness time!



Which extinct California Adventure dining location do you miss more?https://t.co/cCFau3A0bL — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 29, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.