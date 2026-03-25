2026 National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land Savings Announced

Explore the world with expert-led itineraries and exclusive limited-time discounts.

National Geographic Expeditions has unveiled an offer for their 2026 Signature Land departures, providing travelers a final opportunity to secure significant savings on meticulously curated global adventures.

What’s Happening:

  • The 2026 travel season is heating up with exclusive incentives for those looking to explore the planet’s most remarkable landscapes alongside National Geographic Experts.
  • International Signature Land Savings: Save $500 per person on select 2026 international departures, spanning continents from Africa to Asia.
  • US Domestic Signature Land Savings: Save $400 per person on select 2026 domestic itineraries, featuring the wonders of the American West and beyond.
  • The offer officially opens March 25, 2026. To secure these rates, expeditions must be booked by August 31, 2026.
  • Use offer code NGELCO26 when booking online to apply the discount.

The Signature Land Experience

  • National Geographic Signature Land trips are defined by their "insider" access. Unlike standard tours, these expeditions provide:
  • Every trip is accompanied by a National Geographic Expert (such as a photographer, biologist, or historian) who provides deep context to the sights.
  • Itineraries are designed for intimate groups, allowing for access to locations that cannot accommodate large motorcoaches.
  • A portion of the proceeds from every expedition supports the National Geographic Society’s work in conservation, research, and education.

About National Geographic Expeditions:

  • In 2019, as part of the acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Disney took over the operation of National Geographic Expeditions, integrating it into the Disney Destinations portfolio alongside Adventures by Disney.
  • Every itinerary is vetted for geographic relevance, aligning with the 136-year-old mission of the National Geographic Society.
  • Travelers often get to visit active field sites or meet with National Geographic Explorers-in-Residence who are currently conducting research in the regions being visited.
  • Many Signature Land trips include specific workshops or photo-walks led by National Geographic photographers, teaching travelers how to capture the same quality in their own images.
  • National Geographic Expeditions currently operates on all seven continents, including specialized expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic.

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Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan