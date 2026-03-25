2026 National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land Savings Announced
Explore the world with expert-led itineraries and exclusive limited-time discounts.
National Geographic Expeditions has unveiled an offer for their 2026 Signature Land departures, providing travelers a final opportunity to secure significant savings on meticulously curated global adventures.
What’s Happening:
- The 2026 travel season is heating up with exclusive incentives for those looking to explore the planet’s most remarkable landscapes alongside National Geographic Experts.
- International Signature Land Savings: Save $500 per person on select 2026 international departures, spanning continents from Africa to Asia.
- US Domestic Signature Land Savings: Save $400 per person on select 2026 domestic itineraries, featuring the wonders of the American West and beyond.
- The offer officially opens March 25, 2026. To secure these rates, expeditions must be booked by August 31, 2026.
- Use offer code NGELCO26 when booking online to apply the discount.
The Signature Land Experience
- National Geographic Signature Land trips are defined by their "insider" access. Unlike standard tours, these expeditions provide:
- Every trip is accompanied by a National Geographic Expert (such as a photographer, biologist, or historian) who provides deep context to the sights.
- Itineraries are designed for intimate groups, allowing for access to locations that cannot accommodate large motorcoaches.
- A portion of the proceeds from every expedition supports the National Geographic Society’s work in conservation, research, and education.
About National Geographic Expeditions:
- In 2019, as part of the acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Disney took over the operation of National Geographic Expeditions, integrating it into the Disney Destinations portfolio alongside Adventures by Disney.
- Every itinerary is vetted for geographic relevance, aligning with the 136-year-old mission of the National Geographic Society.
- Travelers often get to visit active field sites or meet with National Geographic Explorers-in-Residence who are currently conducting research in the regions being visited.
- Many Signature Land trips include specific workshops or photo-walks led by National Geographic photographers, teaching travelers how to capture the same quality in their own images.
- National Geographic Expeditions currently operates on all seven continents, including specialized expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic.
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