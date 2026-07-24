Amorette's Patisserie Debuts Two New Croissants at Disney Springs
Cwoisont!
Fan-favorite Disney Springs bakery Amorette’s Patisserie has announced two new croissant flavors you won’t wanna miss!
What’s Happening:
- One of the best parts of Walt Disney World is enjoying a sweet treat, and Disney Springs has tons of amazing places to choose from.
- Amorette's Patisserie should be at the top of your must-try lists when visiting the premiere shopping district, and now there are a few new pastries to try!
- Announced on Instagram by Disney Springs and Disney Eats, fans visiting Disney Springs can now try a Cookie Croissant and a S’mores Croissant.
- The Cookie Croissant is a chocolate chip cookie baked inside a croissant, with the S’mores filled with chocolate ganache and marshmallow.
- The two new croissants are available now, so head to Amorette’s Patisserie!
- For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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- Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2026 Foodie Guide Is Here
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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