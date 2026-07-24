Amorette's Patisserie Debuts Two New Croissants at Disney Springs

Cwoisont!

Fan-favorite Disney Springs bakery Amorette’s Patisserie has announced two new croissant flavors you won’t wanna miss!

What’s Happening:

  • One of the best parts of Walt Disney World is enjoying a sweet treat, and Disney Springs has tons of amazing places to choose from. 
  • Amorette's Patisserie should be at the top of your must-try lists when visiting the premiere shopping district, and now there are a few new pastries to try!
  • Announced on Instagram by Disney Springs and Disney Eats, fans visiting Disney Springs can now try a Cookie Croissant and a S’mores Croissant. 

  • The Cookie Croissant is a chocolate chip cookie baked inside a croissant, with the S’mores filled with chocolate ganache and marshmallow. 

  • The two new croissants are available now, so head to Amorette’s Patisserie!
  • For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Walt Disney World:

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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