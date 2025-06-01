New Pride Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland Resort

Celebrate love with the iconic Disney Parks snack.
Disneyland is kicking off their Pride Month celebration with the release of a new popcorn bucket.

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new Pride Month popcorn bucket, now available throughout the resort.
  • Featuring Mickey Mouse’s gloves making a rainbow heart, fans can pick up the receptacle for $29.99.
  • The bucket also comes with a Pride-themed strap with a block pattern spelling “PRIDE" as well as a rainbow mickey mouse.

  • The backside also features the same rainbow heart design.

  • Disneyland is a great place to celebrate Pride Month.
  • In addition to special merchandise and food and beverage offerings, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will take the celebration of love to the next level with themed entertainment, meet and greets, dance parties, and more.
  • You can read our trip report of 2024’s Pride Nite here.
  • You can grab tickets to this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite events here.

