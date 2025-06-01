New Pride Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland is kicking off their Pride Month celebration with the release of a new popcorn bucket.

Featuring Mickey Mouse’s gloves making a rainbow heart, fans can pick up the receptacle for $29.99.

The bucket also comes with a Pride-themed strap with a block pattern spelling “PRIDE" as well as a rainbow mickey mouse.

The backside also features the same rainbow heart design.

Disneyland is a great place to celebrate Pride Month.

In addition to special merchandise and food and beverage offerings, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will take the celebration of love to the next level with themed entertainment, meet and greets, dance parties, and more.

