New Pride Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland Resort
Celebrate love with the iconic Disney Parks snack.
Disneyland is kicking off their Pride Month celebration with the release of a new popcorn bucket.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new Pride Month popcorn bucket, now available throughout the resort.
- Featuring Mickey Mouse’s gloves making a rainbow heart, fans can pick up the receptacle for $29.99.
- The bucket also comes with a Pride-themed strap with a block pattern spelling “PRIDE" as well as a rainbow mickey mouse.
- The backside also features the same rainbow heart design.
- Disneyland is a great place to celebrate Pride Month.
- In addition to special merchandise and food and beverage offerings, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will take the celebration of love to the next level with themed entertainment, meet and greets, dance parties, and more.
- You can read our trip report of 2024’s Pride Nite here.
- You can grab tickets to this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite events here.
