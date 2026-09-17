Video: Olaf Draws! Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from "Zootopia" at The Magic of Disney Animation

Byron Howard should stick to his day job...

Walt Disney World guests who have been visiting The Magic of Disney Animation since it reopened last week at Disney's Hollywood Studios have enjoyed the new Olaf Draws! animatronic show, and today we experienced the version featuring Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from Zootopia. You can check out our full video of the performance below.

What's happening:

Just last week, The Magic of Disney Animation reopened at Walt Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park, and with it came the newly reimagined show Olaf Draws!

There are nine total different variations on the Olaf Draws! show available, and today Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good sat down to enjoy the Zootopia entry, which features the Olaf audio-animatronic figure interacting with the movie's director Byron Howard.

You can watch the full Olaf Draws! show with instructions on how to draw Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from Zootopia in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch Olaf Draws! Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from "Zootopia" at The Magic of Disney Animation:

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