Explore the Details and Inspirations of the Incredible Parr House in Cotino - The First Storyliving by Disney Community

Plus, check out all those fun little nods to the original film from Pixar

A new video shared by Disney reveals more of the details and inspiration that went into the construction of the Parr House in Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community.

What’s Happening:

The first ever Storyliving by Disney Community has arrived in the shape of Cotino, located just outside of Palm Springs in Rancho Mirage, California.

There are already more Storyliving by Disney communities on the way, and each will feature a centralized “house.” In the case of Cotino, that would be the “Parr House,” themed to the home of the Parrs in Incredibles 2.

Now, we’re getting a closer look at the finer details and intricacies of this home, which Cotino residents who are part of the Artisan Club in the community will be able to rent, with the video citing a wedding as a great use of the space.

In this new video of the house, designed in close collaboration between Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, we learn how the home is a full-circle moment for those who worked on the original film, as research led them to giving the home a mid-century modern design aesthetic, looking to homes in Palm Springs for inspiration.

Throughout this new video, we also see how tricky it can be to bring an animated home into the real world, eventually building up to an elegant, almost time-lapse, look at the construction of the home.

Inside, those in the space will find plenty of inspiration and details from Incredibles 2, and the original The Incredibles, including some cereal boxes that are featured in the film, and even the actual album “Mr. Incredible Sings” which is only seen for a split second in the first film on the wall in Mr. Incredible’s home office.

The house also features a hidden door that leads to a hidden artist’s studio, which is clearly the envy of a lot of folks who helped build the house.

Each bedroom also features a separate color scheme, each paying homage to a different character - Violet, Dash, Frozone, and the iconic Edna Mode.

Check out all the details and more in the new video, featured below.

Located in the greater Palm Springs area in California, Cotino - The first Storyliving By Disney community, is welcoming their residents after years in development and construction.

Cotino residents and visitors are able to take in views of the turquoise waters of Cotino Bay while strolling the promenade, enjoying the nearby town center for drinks and dinner, or just the view of the San Jacinto mountains.

The community is designed with the Disney touch with parks, pathways, and a promenade along with other facilities all designed by Walt Disney Imagineering.

Cotino will also offer homes by award-winning builders with high-quality, premium features in an array of sizes, styles and configurations.

Right now, there is a special deal going on if you want to purchase a home in the community, with some added benefits and a free golf cart!

To see our own tour of the new Parr House, be sure to watch the video below. For more about the community as a whole, be sure to check out Ben Breitbart’s review of the community.