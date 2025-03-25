Photos: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Refurbishment Update, New Track Installed

That new track makes us think the ride will still be the wildest, but hopefully not the roughest in the Wilderness.

Work continues at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, where plenty of progress is being made at the classic Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The attraction, which closed earlier this year for an extended refurbishment that will see the favorite enhanced with “new magic."

As you look through the photos, you’ll notice new track in place, especially in the Walt Disney World Railroad-facing town of Tumbleweed. Shortly after the attraction closed, we reported that all of the outdoor track had been removed - showing off that a lot of progress is taking place on the mountain.

Also of note, certain portions of the hilltop queue building are blocked from view, which could potentially mean that upgrades and new installations could be on their way - or it’s just to protect the interior queue from the all the work taking place outside, considering it is largely an open-air area.

Walt Disney World has revealed that the attraction will open once again in 2026, with “a little bit of new magic." At this time, no specific date for the reopening has been revealed.

While specifics regarding what will be added have not been revealed - when compared to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Park, there are a number of effects that were added that make Florida’s counterpart seem fairly lackluster. These include dynamite explosions, fog effects, projection mapped illusions, and more. Not to mention a new track that is as smooth as glass when compared to Florida’s rougher experience. As we have seen, it looks as though we are getting new track as well.

The refurbishment is only one part of a number of projects coming to this area of the Magic Kingdom. Last year, it was announced that new experiences based on Cars would be coming to Frontierland, filling in the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island. Beyond Big Thunder, a much-anticipated new land based on the Disney Villains was announced for this corner of the park. No opening timeline has been announced for any of these projects.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is set to reopen in 2026.