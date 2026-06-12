Photos/Video: The Stunning Entertainment of Pixar Summer Fest at Hong Kong Disneyland

While Shanghai Disneyland might be getting ready for their 10th anniversary, elsewhere in China, Hong Kong Disneyland has launched their new Pixar Summer Fest. Now through August 31, the first-ever festival of its kind is taking over the park, inviting park guests to get in on the fun of favorite Pixar Animation Studio's stories.

As part of the fun, there is plenty of live entertainment with a Pixar twist, including two daytime parades.

Pixar Water Play Street Party

First up, the heat of the summer gets squashed as the all new Pixar Water Play Street Party winds through the park, splashing the crowds with water and high-energy fun in a celebration featuring favorite characters from Toy Story, Inside Out, Onward, Up, The Incredibles and more.

Check out all the fun from a safe, dry location via our video below.

Friendtastic! Parade

The Water Play Street Party isn't the only procession that rolls through the park, as the park's largest-ever Friendtastic! parade continues daily, with plenty of Pixar fun and themed floats. Throughout each performance, fans can see Woody and Buzz with RC from Toy Story, Mike and Sulley and some laugh power from Monsters, Inc., Panda Mei on stage from Turning Red, some core memories and emotions from Inside Out, and our friends from Up on their flying airship.

Pixar Pals Spectacular

The big event takes place at night, when the Pixar Pals Spectacular takes center stage as the pinnacle evening experience of the entire celebration. The special 8-minute show takes place just before Momentous (so no, this is not replacing that popular nighttime offering), turning the sky into a celebration of favorite Pixar stories filled with drones in the sky, and projections across the Castle of Magical Dreams and down Main Street, U.S.A. Additionally, giant inflatables rise off the buildings of Main Street and into the sky, as lights synchronize to the entire experience.

Fans will see favorites from Toy Story, The Incredibles, Cars, Inside Out, Finding Nemo, Up, WALL-E, Monsters, Inc., and more. Plus, the show features appearances from new friends from the upcoming Toy Story 5.

Coco and Turning Red Shows

Other smaller and playful encounters will take part throughout the day, including spontaneous moments featuring Miguel from Coco and some talented musicians.

Over between Fantasyland and Tomorrowland, guests may encounter Meilin from Turning Red and her troupe of 4-Townies getting ready for the big concert and singing some favorite songs from the hit film.

We're celebrating all the Pixar fun at Hong Kong Disneyland, so be sure to check out our Pixar Summer Fest landing for full coverage from the event!