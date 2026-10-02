runDisney's 12Ks of Stitchmas Medals Have Been Revealed

runDisney races are incredibly popular among Disney fans who love to run, but sometimes getting to an event at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort just isn't possible. The good news is that runDisney now offers virtual races, and the next one celebrates the holidays and everybody's favorite troublemaking blue alien.

What's Happening:

runDisney has revealed the medals that will be available as part of the upcoming 12K's of Stitchmas Challenge. As the name indicates, the event is celebrating both the holiday season and Stitch. The event consists of three separate 4Ks. First, there's the Cute & Fluffy Virtual 4K, which earns you this medal:

Next is the Ohana Winter Wonderland Virtual 4K:

Next is the Mele Kalikimaka Virtual 4K

Complete all three 4K virtual races, and you'll earn the 12K challenge medal as well.

Registration for the event begins October 6 at 10AM EST. The cost is $185.

Along with your registration, you'll receive: 4 Commemorative Finisher Medals Themed Shoe Ornament Challenge Trading Pin Stitch Santa Hat 4 Vinyl Stickers Gummy Christmas Tree Candy A Box of Twinings® Holiday Tea Digital Bib and Finisher Certificate Digital Race Tool Kit featuring Printable Mile Markers



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