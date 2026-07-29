Toy Story Virtual Run Challenges Are Coming Soon

Get ready to run with your Toy Story friends

If you've ever wanted to do a Disney marathon, but haven't been able to make the trip, The Conqueror offers a variety of virtual races that reward you with real medals, and the newest collection is perfect for Toy Story fans.

What's Happening:

  • The Conqueror, who offers a wide variety of virtual running challenges, has announced a collection of four Toy Story themed "races," each with an associated, non-virtual, medal.
  • Each is themed after the first four Toy Story movies.
    • Buzz Lightyear's Arrival Challenge - 66 miles
    • Jesse and the Roundup Challenge - 75 miles
    • Woody's Adventure Challenge - 93 miles
    • Bo Peep and the Lost Toys Challenge - 92 miles
  • Runners complete the challenge in their own time and at their own pace. An app contains a virtual map and other entertaining content to keep you engaged.
  • Once a challenge is completed, a real medal is sent, similar to the ones earned at marathons and 5Ks like those from RunDisney.
  • The Toy Story Series virtual challenges are not yet available, but you can register on the Conqueror website to be emailed when they are released.

More Disney Running News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey