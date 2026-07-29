Toy Story Virtual Run Challenges Are Coming Soon
Get ready to run with your Toy Story friends
If you've ever wanted to do a Disney marathon, but haven't been able to make the trip, The Conqueror offers a variety of virtual races that reward you with real medals, and the newest collection is perfect for Toy Story fans.
What's Happening:
- The Conqueror, who offers a wide variety of virtual running challenges, has announced a collection of four Toy Story themed "races," each with an associated, non-virtual, medal.
- Each is themed after the first four Toy Story movies.
- Runners complete the challenge in their own time and at their own pace. An app contains a virtual map and other entertaining content to keep you engaged.
- Once a challenge is completed, a real medal is sent, similar to the ones earned at marathons and 5Ks like those from RunDisney.
- The Toy Story Series virtual challenges are not yet available, but you can register on the Conqueror website to be emailed when they are released.
More Disney Running News:
- The Conqueror already has other virtual challenges for Disney brands including The Avengers and The Mandalorian.
- RunDisney's Springtime Surprise weekend in 2027 has been rescheduled from its original date and is taking place earlier than planned.
- If virtual racing sounds fun RunDisney has its own virtual racing options each year as well.