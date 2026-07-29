Toy Story Virtual Run Challenges Are Coming Soon

If you've ever wanted to do a Disney marathon, but haven't been able to make the trip, The Conqueror offers a variety of virtual races that reward you with real medals, and the newest collection is perfect for Toy Story fans.

What's Happening:

The Conqueror, who offers a wide variety of virtual running challenges, has announced a collection of four Toy Story themed "races," each with an associated, non-virtual, medal.

Each is themed after the first four Toy Story movies. Buzz Lightyear's Arrival Challenge - 66 miles Jesse and the Roundup Challenge - 75 miles Woody's Adventure Challenge - 93 miles Bo Peep and the Lost Toys Challenge - 92 miles

Runners complete the challenge in their own time and at their own pace. An app contains a virtual map and other entertaining content to keep you engaged.

Once a challenge is completed, a real medal is sent, similar to the ones earned at marathons and 5Ks like those from RunDisney.

The Toy Story Series virtual challenges are not yet available, but you can register on the Conqueror website to be emailed when they are released.

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