See the Savannah Bananas Today at the Disneyland Resort - Times and Reminders
The Savannah Bananas are a professional baseball team known for their entertaining style of play, called Banana Ball.
If you're a fan of the Savannah Bananas, make sure you are at Disneyland Resort today, May 28th.
What’s Happening:
- It’s Savannah Bananas day at Disneyland!
- First up, the team is set to perform in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
- Following their performance, a cavalcade will take place down Main Street U.S.A. at 12:30 p.m. Pacific during their visit to the Disneyland Resort.
- On this unique occasion, Disneyland Resort will host a one-day event featuring exclusive entertainment and themed food and beverages designed to delight both Disney enthusiasts and Banana Ball fans.
- The announcement was made in a signature Bananas style, highlighted by a surprise visit from Mickey Mouse during a home game in Savannah, Georgia.
- The Savannah Bananas are a professional baseball team recognized for their creative and entertaining style of play, referred to as Banana Ball.
- Follow along with the Savannah Bananas’ escapades at the Disneyland Resort throughout the day with our Live Blog.
- If you’re not already familiar, you can catch up quickly with Mack’s Banana Ball 101 primer.
- You can also catch upcoming Savannah Bananas games (including a pair from Angel Stadium) on ESPN/ESPN 2 and Disney+.
Specialty Treats
Disneyland Park:
- Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor – Banana Split
- Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree – Banana Pudding
- Cappuccino Cart – Banoffee Pie Cold Brew
- Churro near Goofy’s Sky School – Banana Split Churro
- More banana treats are also available around the resort.
What They’re Saying:
- Jackson Olson, Savannah Bananas Second Baseman and Greatest Showman: “This is the perfect collab for The Bananas. When you’re at Disney you can be whoever you want. It’s a place that (as corny as this sounds) can unlock the magic for you. And we’re so excited to help bring that magic to Anaheim!"
More Disneyland Resort News:
Planning a Trip?
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com