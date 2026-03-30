A Decade of Discovery: Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates 10 Years of Earth Month with Landmark Bird Monitoring Report

Plus, find out some of the other ways you can celebrate Earth Month at Shanghai Disney Resort.

April is almost here – a month to celebrate our planet and all that it has given to us. Shanghai Disney Resort is doing just that with a month-long celebration that includes a 10-year Wishing Star Park bird monitoring report.

What's Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort just kicked off its 10th anniversary celebration – "With You, It's Magic+" – and in addition to the Shanghai Disneyland turning 10, so has Wishing Star Park.

For those unaware, Wishing Star Park is a beautiful wetland park adjacent to Shanghai Disneyland, known for its diverse ecological environment.

Construction began on the urban wetland in July 2015, which is also when the first monthly bird survey began, monitoring the emerging wildlife community.

Now, in cleberation of both Earth Month and the resort’s 10th anniversary, Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Conservation will jointly release Creating an Urban Wetland Ecosystem: A Case Study of Shanghai Disney Resort Wishing Star Park in mid-April, right ahead of Earth Day.

Building on a decade of monthly bird surveys and learnings from the urban biodiversity development at Wishing Star Park, the report provides a case study of how an urban wetland project can be designed and managed to enrich the lives of both wildlife and people.

In its 11 years, the bird monitoring program has had a signficant impact on nature and wildlife. As of today, over 61,500 birds across 133 different species, including five bird species of international conservation concern and 14 bird species of China’s national second-class protected animals, have been recorded in the park, making it an ideal place to see birdlife in Shanghai.

Other Ways to Celebrate Earth Month:

But that's not the only way that Shanghai Disney Resort is celebrating Earth Month, as the signature Nature Conservation Forum is returning on Earth Day, April 22, with a new theme to “Step into Wonder” this year.

In collaboration with National Geographic, the forum will bring together inspiring keynote speakers from local and international backgrounds, plus a fun, engaging panel to advance environmental awareness and solidarity. These speakers will guide audiences from all walks of life through captivating stories of marine biology and wildlife conservation.

The Celebrate Earth Month Fair, featuring different organizations, the resort’s Corporate Alliance partners, as well as National Geographic and its Explorers, will take place at Disneytown from April 17 to April 22.

Shanghai Disneyland’s JAMMitors band will entertain guests with waste sorting and recycling tips through engaging live performances.

As Shanghai Disney Resort approaches its 10th Anniversary milestone, the resort invites everyone to join Earth Month celebrations that honor the planet inspiring Disney’s wonders and magic — and to take meaningful steps towards a brighter, more sustainable future.

We were on site for the launch of Shanghai Disneyland's 10th anniversary celebration – so be sure to check out all of our coverage of the new entertainment, decor and fun!