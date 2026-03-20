Shanghai Disneyland Kicks Off "With You, It's Magic+" 10th Anniversary Celebration with New Entertainment, Decor, and Much More

While the park may not actually celebrate its birthday until June, the celebration is already in high gear!

Today, March 20, marked the launch of Shanghai Disneyland's 10th anniversary celebration – "With You, It's Magic+" – and the newest Disney resort has shared plenty of images and details on just how guests can celebrate.

What's Happening:

On June 16, Shanghai Disneyland will officially turn 10 – but the resort is starting the celebrations a little early – with new and refreshed entertainment, sparkling birthday outfits to celebratory treats, presents and more.

Everywhere you look, you'll find sparkling blue decor commemorating the milestone anniversary – from the entrance gates, to the resort hotels and beyond. Below is a but a smattering of the new decor.

With You, It's Magic+ Decor

Even Disneytown and the two Shanghai Disney Resort hotels – Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel – are getting in on the act!

Heart of Magic

The new show Heart of Magic was created especially for the 10th Birthday Celebration.

The show will take place on the Enchanted Storybook Castle stage — which will now include three satellite stages and connecting bridges for a more immersive experience.

This new production is told in four chapters, beginning with Mickey and Friends "setting off on a quest to restore the Heart of Magic in a magical realm hidden beneath the Enchanted Storybook Castle."

From there, they'll meet up with characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ and Pixar Animation Studios’ films including: Cinderella Winnie the Pooh Tangled Mulan Hercules Frozen Toy Story Coco Turning Red

Overall, Heart of Magic promises visually stunning sets, timeless Disney tunes, and compelling storytelling.

FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends’ Special Pre-Parade

Mickey's Storybook Express has added a special pre-parade featuring all seven Duffy and Friends in colorful celebratory attire.

Duffy leads the adventure with a wishing star glittering behind, while LinaBell peers through the telescope to guide the way.

The float holding the friends is shared like a golden ship and is decorated with playful waves and shimmering birthday details.

Zootopia Joins Mickey's Storybook Express

Meanwhile, a Zootopia section has been added to the main parade, bringing guests alongside superstar Gazelle’s concert tour bus.

In addition to Nick, Judy, Gary De'Snake, and other favorites, DJ Officer Clawhauser will appear.

Finnick took the wheel of the bus as a driver, while Mr. Big, Fru Fru and her daughter joined the celebration dressed in pink.

This section will also feature the vibrant beats of both "Try Everything" and "Zoo."

Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration

At nighttime, Illuminate will ignite the park with a new grand finale featuring Mickey Mouse appearing "in a flash of magic sparkles."

Plus, Asha and Star from Wish will join the show as will the song "This Wish."

Star’s magic illuminates wishes from Elsa, Rapunzel and more Disney characters – each shimmering in a luminous orb across the castle.

And The Rest

Guests entering Shanghai Disneyland will receive all-new tickets featuring 10th anniversary imagery.

Six new merchandise collections with over 400 items of added varieties, styles, and personalization options, give guests more ways to join the celebration and take home a piece of the magic.

The all-new Magic Wand will unlock more immersive experiences for guests to summon and collect magic across the park.

During a special presentation we were able to attend, it was revealed that the resort is bringing back ten favorite food items guests have been asking for.

The presentation also featured the debut of new costumes for Mickey and Friends, as well as Duffy and Friends. Plus an appearance from singer and actor Liu Yuning, who performed the new 10th Birthday theme song, “Magic Together."

Stay tuned, as we'll have much more from the launch of Shanghai Disneyland's "With You, It's Magic+" celebration!