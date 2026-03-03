"Magic Together:" Shanghai Disney Resort Debuts New 10th Anniversary Anthem
The festivities begin on March 20th!
Shanghai Disney Resort is gearing up to celebrate a decade of magic, and now you can listen to the anniversary’s theme song!
What’s Happening:
- Last week, Shanghai Disney Resort announced their upcoming massive 10 year celebration, which will be filled with incredible limited time offerings for guests visiting from around the world.
- As a part of the “With You, It’s Magic+” celebration, Shanghai Disney has unveiled a new theme song for the event called “Magic Together.”
- “Magic Together” is a high-energy pop-funk song performed by Liu Yuning and Song Yuqi, celebrating shared magical moments.
- The song has been released online and will be featured throughout the resort starting March 20 as part of the year-long “Magic+” festivities.
- Written by Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas, the track features a live-band sound, catchy hooks, and an upbeat melody designed to get guests singing and dancing.
- The Mandarin version showcases Liu Yuning’s passionate vocals and Song Yuqi’s energetic, emotionally expressive performance.
- The song is available on major streaming platforms, allowing fans to learn it before visiting the resort.
- During the celebration, guests can hear and dance to the song at events and locations across the resort.
- An alternate bubbly version of the song will appear in “FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends’ Special Pre-Parade,” debuting March 20.
- As the 10th Birthday Celebration approaches, the resort invites everyone to come together and experience the magic.
- For those looking to head to Shanghai Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel
Read More Shanghai Disney Resort:
- Year of the Horse Celebration: Shanghai Disneyland's Spring Festival Brings in Chinese New Year Fun
- Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates New Year Ushering In 10th Anniversary Celebration and Debuting New Logo
- A Shanghai Winter Wonderland: Disneytown Decorated with 15 Dazzling Character-Filled Christmas Trees
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com