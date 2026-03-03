"Magic Together:" Shanghai Disney Resort Debuts New 10th Anniversary Anthem

Shanghai Disney Resort is gearing up to celebrate a decade of magic, and now you can listen to the anniversary’s theme song!

What’s Happening:

Last week, Shanghai Disney Resort announced their upcoming massive 10 year celebration, which will be filled with incredible limited time offerings for guests visiting from around the world.

As a part of the “With You, It’s Magic+” celebration, Shanghai Disney has unveiled a new theme song for the event called “Magic Together.”

“Magic Together” is a high-energy pop-funk song performed by Liu Yuning and Song Yuqi, celebrating shared magical moments.

The song has been released online and will be featured throughout the resort starting March 20 as part of the year-long “Magic+” festivities.

Written by Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas, the track features a live-band sound, catchy hooks, and an upbeat melody designed to get guests singing and dancing.

The Mandarin version showcases Liu Yuning’s passionate vocals and Song Yuqi’s energetic, emotionally expressive performance.

The song is available on major streaming platforms, allowing fans to learn it before visiting the resort.

During the celebration, guests can hear and dance to the song at events and locations across the resort.

An alternate bubbly version of the song will appear in “FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends’ Special Pre-Parade,” debuting March 20.

As the 10th Birthday Celebration approaches, the resort invites everyone to come together and experience the magic.

