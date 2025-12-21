A Shanghai Winter Wonderland: Disneytown Decorated with 15 Dazzling Character-Filled Christmas Trees
This year, there are three brand-new trees!
The Christmas spirit is in full swing at Shanghai Disney Resort's Disneytown, where 15 impressive, character-filled Christmas trees are on display for all to see.
What's Happening:
- The official Shanghai Disney Resort Instagram account shared a series of photos from Disneytown's magnificent collection of themed Christmas trees.
- These 15 dazzling Christmas trees feature beloved Disney characters and stories, like The Incredibles, Inside Out, Mickey and Minnie, and even Duffy and Friends.
- New this year are three trees inspired by Monsters, Inc., Up and Peter Pan, each brimming with magical details waiting to be discovered.
- You can revel in these magnificent trees for yourself daily through January 3rd, 2026.
Monsters, Inc.
Up
Peter Pan
Inside Out
Duffy and Friends
Chip and Dale
Lilo and Stitch
Frozen
The Incredibles
Toy Story
Mickey and Minnie
