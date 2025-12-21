A Shanghai Winter Wonderland: Disneytown Decorated with 15 Dazzling Character-Filled Christmas Trees

This year, there are three brand-new trees!

The Christmas spirit is in full swing at Shanghai Disney Resort's Disneytown, where 15 impressive, character-filled Christmas trees are on display for all to see.

What's Happening:

  • The official Shanghai Disney Resort Instagram account shared a series of photos from Disneytown's magnificent collection of themed Christmas trees.
  • These 15 dazzling Christmas trees feature beloved Disney characters and stories, like The Incredibles, Inside Out, Mickey and Minnie, and even Duffy and Friends.
  • New this year are three trees inspired by Monsters, Inc., Up and Peter Pan, each brimming with magical details waiting to be discovered.
  • You can revel in these magnificent trees for yourself daily through January 3rd, 2026.

Monsters, Inc.

Up

Peter Pan

Inside Out

Duffy and Friends

Chip and Dale

Lilo and Stitch

Frozen

The Incredibles

Toy Story

Mickey and Minnie

