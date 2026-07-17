New Photo Backdrop Celebrating One of Disney Jr.'s Newest Animated Series Appears at Downtown Disney
Add a little royal magic to your photos!
A fun backdrop has appeared in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort celebrating the new Disney Jr. animated series, Sofia the First: Royal Magic.
What's Happening:
- Guests visiting Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort can find a fun backdrop celebrating one of the newest animated series on Disney Jr. and Disney+, Sofia the First: Royal Magic.
- Located by the lululemon (which some Disneyland guests might point out was the former ESPN Zone) in the Downtown Disney District, fans can find this special photo backdrop with Sofia herself and number of her friends from the series, including Layla, Zane, and Camila, along with pet rabbit Clover, and Pepper the Puppercorn.
- The new series debuted back in May on Disney Jr. and on Disney+, serving as a sort of sequel series to the original hit series, Sofia the First. Now, in Royal Magic, we follow Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the EverRealm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.
- You can find out what we thought of the new show when it debuted in our Sofia the First: Royal Magic review.
- The photo backdrop also appears near the Downtown Disney Live stage and grassy area, which has also been home to Disney Jr. dance parties and other fun in the recent past. It is also near a newly opened and permanent Earl of Sandwich location.
- To visit Downtown Disney for yourself and the rest of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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