New Photo Backdrop Celebrating One of Disney Jr.'s Newest Animated Series Appears at Downtown Disney

A fun backdrop has appeared in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort celebrating the new Disney Jr. animated series, Sofia the First: Royal Magic.

What's Happening:

The new series debuted back in May on Disney Jr. and on Disney+, serving as a sort of sequel series to the original hit series, Sofia the First. Now, in Royal Magic, we follow Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the EverRealm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

You can find out what we thought of the new show when it debuted in our Sofia the First: Royal Magic review.

The photo backdrop also appears near the Downtown Disney Live stage and grassy area, which has also been home to Disney Jr. dance parties and other fun in the recent past. It is also near a newly opened and permanent Earl of Sandwich location.